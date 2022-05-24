Power outages remain in parts of Aurora, Newmarket following storm

Parts of Aurora and Newmarket continue to deal with power outages due to the storm that swept through the area on Saturday.

One to 100 customers are without power, according to the Alectra Utilities website.

Alectra expects power to be restored in some parts by 5 p.m. Tuesday, while other areas could be without electricity until early Wednesday morning.

There are some areas where there is no estimated time on when power will return.

Alectra's website shows crews are dealing with several issues, including equipment failure, trees in contact with power lines and high winds or rain affecting PowerStream's system.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, about 24,000 customers in Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Aurora, Brampton, Mississauga, Hamilton, and the Guelph area were without power.

Hydro One said Tuesday that crews had restored power for more than 479 500 throughout Ontario affected by Saturday's storm.

"Our hearts remain with our customers who have been devastated by this storm. I've heard from crews on the ground that this is the most destructive storm in recent memory, and you have our commitment that we will not stop until every last customer is restored," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Hydro One's chief customer care and corporate affairs officer.

"We thank you for your continued patience and support as our crews work alongside our utility partners and contractors, who have come from near and far to assist with restoration efforts."

Further information regarding outages in Newmarket and Aurora can be found on the Alectra website.