Power outages reported in various Leamington, Windsor neighbourhoods

Some households in Windsor and Leamington had to brave part of the winter storm without power as outages have been reported in several neighbourhoods.

According to Enwin, some residents in the South Windsor, Devonshire, Remington, South Cameron, west Windsor, Walkerville, and Riverside neighbourhoods lost power Wednesday evening.

A freezing rain warning is in effect in the region, the rain is expected to continue overnight, before tapering off by Thursday morning.

Essex Powerlines also reported outages in Leamington impacting 4,159 customers in the municipality. Crews have been dispatched, but it currently unknown when residents can expect power to be restored.

OUTAGE: Power outage in @TweetLeamington affecting 4159 customer(s). Crews have been dispatched. ETR Unknown. For more information please visit https://t.co/3C2jGfE33C #LeamingtonOutages

A map of the Windsor outages indicated fewer than 51 homes in South Cameron lost power, while between 51 to 300 homes were without power in west Windsor, Walkerville, Riverside and Devonshire, 301 to 1,000 homes in Remington and more than 1,000 homes in South Windsor.

#ENWINAlert FEB 22, 2023 07:37 PM

Power Outage in multiple regions. Please check the map for updates. https://t.co/8BmXr2qPKO

Most of the outages started around 5:30 p.m.

The Fontainebleau neighbourhood and Lauzon-Tecumseh area also went without power for a period, but was quickly restored.

Enwin says it is investigating the cause of the outages, residents are encouraged to check the online map for updated information.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for freezing rain today starting as early as 10 am. ENWIN is reminding customers that poor weather conditions may cause downed wires. Drive with care. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and report any to ENWIN at 519-255-2727. pic.twitter.com/VGZ8HO1viH