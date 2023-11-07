Power producer TransAlta reports Q3 profit up from year ago
TransAlta Corp. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its power production and revenue also came in higher.
TransAlta chief executive John Kousinioris says the third-quarter results demonstrate the value of the company's strategically diversified fleet, which benefited from its asset optimization and hedging activities.
The power utility says its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $372 million or $1.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $61 million or 23 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.02 billion, up from $929 million in the same quarter last year.
Production amounted to 5,678 gigawatt hours for the quarter, up from 5,432 gigawatt hours in the third quarter of 2022.
Last week, TransAlta announced a deal to buy Heartland Generation Ltd. and its power generation business in Alberta and B.C., in a deal valued at $658 million, including assumed debt.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.