Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm

Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.

Monday's storm saw wind gusts reach 120 kilometres per hour in Cape Breton, while the strongest winds in New Brunswick reached 104 kilometres per hour, and 81 kilometres per hour in Prince Edward Island.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, about 1,100 Nova Scotia Power customers were still without electricity. At the height of the storm, more than 100,000 customers were without power.

The utility says it will use a helicopter again on Wednesday as part of restoration effects and many large trees still need to be cut and removed from power lines.

With over 500 people still in the field restoring power, today we are tackling some of the most challenging work since the province was hit by Monday’s high windstorm.



➡️ We are using a helicopter again today to support restoration work and bring crews to remote islands around… pic.twitter.com/o89VXI0H3D

NB Power reported outages affecting around 1,000 customers as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The province's Emergency Measures Organization says the following warming and charging stations are open Wednesday:

Upper Miramichi Fire Department, Station 1

Address: 6327 NB-8, Boiestown

Hours: Until further notice

Services: Warming, charging, food, showers

Community Centre Room

Address: 10 Municipal St., Norton

Hours: Until 5 p.m.

Services: Warming, charging, bathrooms, coffee/tea

Community Centrum

Address: 609 River Valley Dr., Grand Bay-Wesfield

Hours: Until 5 p.m.

Services: Warming, charging, coffee/tea

There were eight Maritime Electric customers without power on P.E.I. at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

With files from The Canadian Press.