Power restored after BC Hydro outage affects 7,300 on Vancouver Island

Power line technicians are seen in this undated photo shared by BC Hydro. (BC Hydro/Twitter)

BC Hydro says power has been restored after more than 7,300 customers on northern Vancouver Island were without electricity Monday morning.

The widespread outage was caused by a transmission circuit failure that affected homes and businesses in Alert Bay, Port McNeill, Port Alice, and Port Hardy, according to the power provider.

The outage lasted from approximately 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

