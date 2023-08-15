Power restored after downtown Sudbury outage Tuesday morning

Power has been restored to thousands of customers after an outage in downtown Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

Approximately 5,000 customers lost power just before 8 a.m. and within about 30 minutes, power was restored to about half of them, Sudbury Hydro said on social media.

Around 9 a.m. power was restored to the remaining customers, Greater Sudbury Utilities spokesperson Wendy Watson told CTV News in an email.

"The event was caused by a blown termination at the DASH substation," Watson said.

Sudbury police said they are aware of the power outage and remind residents to call the city at 311 to report n outage and to not use 911 or the non-emergency police phone line.

POWER OUTAGES - we’re experiencing power outages in Greater Sudbury. Pls do not call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency number to report an outage unless there is an emergency. Pls call 3-1-1 to report any outages effecting lights or areas so that resources can be directly appropriately