Power restored after downtown Sudbury outage Tuesday morning

Power has been restored to thousands of customers after an outage in downtown Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

Approximately 5,000 customers lost power just before 8 a.m. and within about 30 minutes, power was restored to about half of them, Sudbury Hydro said on social media.

Around 9 a.m. power was restored to the remaining customers, Greater Sudbury Utilities spokesperson Wendy Watson told CTV News in an email.

"The event was caused by a blown termination at the DASH substation," Watson said.

UPDATE- All customers affected by this morning's outage in the Downtown and area are now restored. Cause was a blown termination at the DASH substation. Approx. 5000 customers were affected.

UPDATE-We have been able to restore power to approximately half of the customers affected by this morning's downtown outage. ETR for the rest expected to be about an hour.

Approximately 5000 customers are Affected by this morning's outage in the downtown of @GreaterSudbury and surround neighborhoods. Issue is at our DASH substation. Crews working on it. NO ETR.

Sudbury police said they are aware of the power outage and remind residents to call the city at 311 to report n outage and to not use 911 or the non-emergency police phone line.

POWER OUTAGES - we’re experiencing power outages in Greater Sudbury. Pls do not call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency number to report an outage unless there is an emergency. Pls call 3-1-1 to report any outages effecting lights or areas so that resources can be directly appropriately

