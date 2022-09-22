iHeartRadio

Power restored after east London collision


Power has been restored in a small area of east London after a collision on Wednesday night.

Police say an elderly woman was driving south on Highbury Avenue when the vehicle left the road, sheared off a hydro pole and came to rest against the side of a restaurant.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highbury Avenue was closed between Florence Street and Brydges Street while hydro crews worked to replace the pole.

