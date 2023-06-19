Power restored after Hydro One truck crashes into hydro pole

Power has been restored to hundreds of London Hydro customers late Monday afternoon after a Hydro One vehicle struck a hydro pole.

It happened in the area of Commissioners Road East near Kingsford Crescent early Monday morning after a Hydro One vehicle crashed into a hydro pole.

The area was closed for a time, but it was reopened by police early afternoon.

According to the London Hydro outage map, power was restored to the area late Monday afternoon.

Police said minor injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.