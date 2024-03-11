Power restored after outage impacted 1,085 Hydro customers in Ottawa's east end

Power has been restored to most customers in the Eastvale, Fillmore and Ogilvie areas in the city's east end after an outage Saturday afternoon.

Hydro Ottawa said the outage impacted 1,085 of its customers.

It noted that the issue will be resolved by 10:30 p.m..

OUTAGE UPDATE: Crews dispatched to power outage affecting 1085 in Beacon Hill-Cyrville ward. https://t.co/G2Dc54Y4mC #OttawaOutage

[4:12 PM]