Power restored after outage in part of Sudbury's South End

The weather forecast has prompted Hydro One to reschedule a power outage in Greater Sudbury that was supposed to take place Wednesday. It will now take place June 16, from p.m. to 1 a.m. (File)

Sudbury Hydro says about 160 customers were without power Friday morning in part of the city's South End.

It happened around 9 a.m. and is affecting residents in the Treeview, Ester, and Middle Lake Road areas.

This is after other small power outages around the city throughout this week.

Repair crews were been dispatched and were able to quickly change a fuse to restore power.

