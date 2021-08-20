Power restored after outage in Sudbury's South End
Senior Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury Hydro says power has been restored to approximately 650 customers who were without power for around 90 minutes Friday morning in part of the city's South End.
Customers in the Richard Lake area including Pioneer, Desloges, and McFarlane Lake roads were impacted, spokesperson Wendy Watson said.
The cause of the outage is not yet known, but repair crews were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m.
This comes as the heatwave, which is expected to last until Saturday, continues in the northeast. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for all of northern Ontario, except communities along Hudson Bay in the Far North, with temperatures expected to reach up to 32 C, but could feel as hot as 41 C when the humidity is factored in.
-
Saskatoon man dead after crash near HumboldtA Saskatoon man is dead after the car he was driving crashed with a semi two miles west of Carmel.
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full paroleConvicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitalsThe Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Live theatre returns to Prescott after two-year hiatusAfter two years of emptiness at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott, actors once again graced the gazebo stage on Wednesday evening.
-
Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcherAfter Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southwest Manitoba, Interlake regionOverland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.
-
Convicted murderer Michael White’s daytime parole extendedA husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in EtobicokeA man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in SudburyOfficials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.