Power restored after outage in Sudbury's South End

Sudbury Hydro says power has been restored to approximately 650 customers who were without power for around 90 minutes Friday morning in part of the city's South End.

Customers in the Richard Lake area including Pioneer, Desloges, and McFarlane Lake roads were impacted, spokesperson Wendy Watson said.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, but repair crews were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m.

This comes as the heatwave, which is expected to last until Saturday, continues in the northeast. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for all of northern Ontario, except communities along Hudson Bay in the Far North, with temperatures expected to reach up to 32 C, but could feel as hot as 41 C when the humidity is factored in.