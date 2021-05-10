Power restored after widespread outage in Sudbury, short interruptions expected Monday

Greater Sudbury Hydro says some customers may experience short power interruptions Monday following a widespread outage Sunday night.

The power went out in many parts of Greater Sudbury at 9:18 p.m. after a problem at the Hydro One Martindale transmission station.

"Approximately 20,000 Greater Sudbury Hydro customers were initially affected, as well as thousands of Hydro One customers. Greater Sudbury Hydro was able to reroute power to the majority of its affected customers, however by midnight, no further switching was possible," said spokesperson Wendy Watson in an email Monday morning. "About 2,800 customers in Capreol, Falconbridge and Coniston remained out until just before 3 a.m."

She said some customers may notice momentary interruptions on Monday as normal switching patterns are restored.