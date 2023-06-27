Power restored at Calgary airport, but operations may still be delayed

Officials with the Calgary International Airport say a temporary power outage that caused all flights to be delayed is now over, and power has been restored.

The airport first began experiencing the power outage around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, using social media to warn visitors that the issue was affecting the baggage system in the international terminal building.

Officials say in a 5:30 p.m. tweet that they are working with airlines to "address the offloading and boarding delays."

Guests are asked to check with their airline for current flight information.

"We thank guests for their patience," the airport said in a statement.

It's not known what caused the power outage.

Travellers are asked to check @FlyYYC on Twitter for the latest updates.