Blown fuses caused a power outage late Wednesday night in Greater Sudbury, affecting about 2,700 hydro customers in the city's west end.

"We are aware of an outage affecting Lorne Street and Gatchell area," Greater Sudbury Hydro tweeted just before midnight. "Crews are aware and have been dispatched."

The power went out at 11:38 p.m. after two fuses blew at the Cressey substation, the utility said, causing issues with a transformer.

"We are going to begin energizing sections back up, so power should begin to be restored to those affected," Sudbury Hydro said around 2 a.m. "Again, thank you for your patience."

Power to all customers was restored at 4:47 a.m. Thursday.