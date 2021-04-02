Power restored for 600 homes in west Winnipeg: Hydro

The power has been restored for about 600 homes in west Winnipeg after an equipment failure left them in the dark for the majority of the day.

Friday, shortly after 12:30 p.m., Manitoba Hydro on Twitter said crews were responding to outages in both Selkirk and west Winnipeg.

"Crews are working to get everyone back on as safely and as quickly as possible," Hydro said in a tweet.

Shortly after announcing the outage, Hydro said power was restored in Selkirk, though outages remained in Winnipeg.

Bruce Owen, media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, told CTV News about 600 customers in the Crestview and Headingley area are still without service.

He said the outage started shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday and was caused by equipment failure.

Owen said crews are on the scene working to restore power.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Manitoba Hydro said it estimates power would be back on at 4 p.m.

"We know how frustrating it is to be without power," the Crown corporation said in the tweet. "We appreciate your patience."

Manitoba Hydro said the power was restored for all customers at 4:35 p.m. on Friday.