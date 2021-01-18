SaskPower said it has restored power for all customers affected by a powerful winter storm earlier this week.

In a release, the crown corporation said services across the province have been restored as of 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

While power has been restored, SaskPower said it still has some repairs to do.

“Some customers may experience minor planned outages over the coming days as our crews continue to conduct repairs,” SaskPower said in the release.

The company said it is still possible that customers may come across damaged equipment. If you come across a downed line or damaged infrastructure, stay clear and call SaskPower at 310-2220 or 911 in an emergency.

Stay up to date with updated outage information on the SaskPower website.