Power restored for over 5,000 customers in central Ontario
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
The power is back on for over 5,000 customers after an outage Tuesday morning in parts of central Ontario.
According to Hydro One, 4,066 customers in the Coldwater and Port Severn areas were without power.
At around 9:14 a.m., the Hydro One power outage map showed that power was restored in that area.
Shortly after, power was restored for 1,100 Hydro One customers in the Midland-Penetanguishene areas and just north of Coldwater.
