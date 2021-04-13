Power restored for parts of New Sudbury after brief outage Tuesday morning

Greater Sudbury Utilities said about 1,300 hydro customers in parts of the New Sudbury neighbourhood were without power for a short period of time Tuesday morning.

The outage affected residents north of Lasalle Boulevard and east of Barrydowne Road, including part of Lillian Boulevard, for about 10 to 15 minutes.

"Our crew needs to replace a broken switch and we must isolate the line to do it," said Wendy Watson, director of communications for the utility company in an email shortly before 11 a.m.

The service was restored just after 11 a.m.