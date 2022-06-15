Power restored for Waterloo North Hydro customers following early-morning outages
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Power has been restored for the 2,303 customers affected by several outages across Waterloo North Hydro’s service area on Wednesday.
In a tweet posted at 7:25 a.m., Waterloo North Hydro said four separate outages impacted the following areas:
- Upper Beachwood and Beachwood areas
- Herbert and Roger Street area
- Murdock Avenue and Voisin Crescent in St. Clements
According to the power company’s outage map, power had been fully restored by 9:30 a.m.
Waterloo North Hydro says 30 customers are without power in the area of Hunsberger Road and Golf Course Road due to scheduled construction. The hydro company says customers were given interruption notices and the power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.
