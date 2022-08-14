Power restored Hydro One customers following maintenance

Power has been restored to more than 16,000 Hydro One customers to the east of the city after morning maintenance, according to the utility.

Hydro One’s outage map showed 4,000 customers in the Orléans and Cumberland area and another 12,000 customers without power in an area stretching from Clarence-Rockland to Plantagenet.

Crews were working in the area and maintenance was listed as the cause for the outages.

Power was restored in Orléans and Cumberland but it took until about 1 p.m. before the remaining 12,000 were switched back on.

The maintenance did not appear to affect Hydro Ottawa's supply as there were no outages listed Sunday by the local utility company.