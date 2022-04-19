Power restored in 3 Calgary neighbourhoods after brief outage
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Power was restored to more than 9,000 Calgary homes around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening after a brief outage sparked by a couple birds.
A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said that around 8:15 p.m. a couple of birds made contact with a high voltage wire, which caused a small grassfire.
A fire crew was able to knock down the grassfire.
Approximately 9,040 customers in New Brighton, Copperfield, and Mahogany were affected, Enmax confirmed.
We've safely restored power to New Brighton, Copperfield and Mahogany. If you're still experiencing any power issues, please report them at https://t.co/lR9Y08XiSU. Thank you. #yyc pic.twitter.com/9sP7Kv4FBc— ENMAX Power (@ENMAXpower) April 19, 2022
-
