Power restored in downtown Ottawa

Power is back on for hundreds of customers in downtown Ottawa following an evening power outage.

Hydro Ottawa reported several areas without power on and around Somerset Street, as well as in the south end of the Golden Triangle and at the Rideau Centre mall.

A tweet from Hydro Ottawa says the outage was caused by animal contact.

OUTAGE UPDATE: The latest ETR for customers impacted by the downtown Ottawa outages is now 11pm this evening. Our colleagues at Hydro One have informed us that the cause for the outages is animal contact. For continued updates on restoration: https://t.co/13E6oT3hlC