Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire

Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.

Few details are available, but Sudbury police said on Twitter that they are on the scene of a fire above Oscar’s Grill on Durham Street.

“Police have closed Durham Street, Larch Street and Old City Hall Lane while fire crews are on scene,” police said.

“Please avoid the area.”

The downtown core experienced a power outage, police said, but power was restored later in the afternoon.

While there is no official word on injuries, one person was taken away on a stretcher. There is a lot of smoke in the area and a crowd of onlookers cheered when firefighters rescued a dog trapped by the fire.

Greater Sudbury said it was closing Tom Davies Square for the rest of the day because of the blaze.

"The committee of adjustment meeting schedule for this afternoon has been postponed. We will update the public via our website and social media sites when it has been rescheduled," the city said.

"311 is experiencing a larger-than-normal call volume. Residents are asked to expect a longer wait time. Residents are asked to avoid the downtown if possible."

