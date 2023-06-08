iHeartRadio

Power restored in parts of Exeter


Power is out in parts of Exeter after a transformer malfunction on Huron Street east. June 8, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Power has been restored in parts of Exeter following a transformer malfunction near Huron Street East.

Neighbours told CTV News a transformer “blew up” and was sending sparks flying into the air.

Police, fire and Hydro One had been on scene earlier in the day attempting to restore power.

Drivers were asked to treat lighted intersections as four way stops until traffic lights were operational again. 

