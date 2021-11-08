Power restored in Sault Ste. Marie

The PUC in Sault Ste. Marie said Monday afternoon power has been restored to all affected customers in the city.

Original story:

Crews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.

The outages are affecting 1,187 customers in the west end of the city, the utility said in a tweet.

No word yet on the cause or the estimated time to restore power. This story will be updated as more information comes available.