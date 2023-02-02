Power restored in Scarborough following brief Thursday afternoon outage

The lights are back on after an outage briefly knocked out power for thousands customers in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Hydro initially reported the outage at 2:36 p.m.

In a tweet posted exactly one hour later, Hydro One, the Ontario utility that handles the transmission and distribution of electricity, announced that service has been restored for all affected customers.

Shortly after the power went out, Toronto Hydro posted an outage map that showed a number of areas in Scarborough where up to 5,000 customers are impacted. The affected area was roughly bounded by Sheppard Avenue to St. Clair Avenue and from Birchmount to Bellamy roads.

In a tweet, Toronto police reminded drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops.

Toronto is urging anyone who is still without power to contact them.