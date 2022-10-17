Power restored in Toronto after large outage left parts of the east end in the dark
All power has been restored to the thousands of customers in Toronto’s east end who were impacted by an outage on Monday afternoon, according to Hydro One.
The agency’s outage map stretched across St. James Town, Cabbagetown, Regent Park, Riverdale, Chinatown, and parts of Riverside and Corktown. Further east, there were also dark spots near Gerrard Street and Carlaw Avenue, along with Danforth and Jones avenues and Danforth and Woodbine avenues.
While the map indicated that more than 5,000 customers had been affected by the outage, a single customer could represent an entire building gone dark.
The outage was first reported around 1 p.m. and was restored about an hour later.
Toronto Hydro is advising anyone who is still experiencing an outage to call their dispatch team directly at 416-542-8000.
Outage update: All power has been restored to the east end. If you're still without power, please report this to our dispatch team directly at 416-542-8000 (press 1). Thank you for your patience this afternoon. https://t.co/TqwGwa28ac— Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 17, 2022
