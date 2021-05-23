Power restored late Sunday night after damaged pole leaves thousands in dark near Winchester
More than 6,500 Hydro One cstomers in the North Gower, Osgoode, Cambridge, Mountain, Marlborough, and South Gower areas were without power for several hours Sunday.
In a notice of forced interruption, Hydro One said farm equipment broke a hydro pole at around 1:30 p.m., prompting the outage.
Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa crews worked to replace the pole.
The estimated time of restoration was 11:59 p.m., according to Hydro One's outage map, but after 6 p.m., Hydro One revised the estimate down to 8 p.m. An email from the utility said crews were attempting to pick up customers from another source.
We're responding to an outage caused by a broken pole affecting approximately 6,500 customers in the #Winchester area. Crews are working to get power back on as quickly and as safely as possible. We thank you for your patience. For updates, visit: https://t.co/X0oZilRQ16 pic.twitter.com/OhNKUnUFkM— Hydro One (@HydroOne) May 23, 2021
According to a tweet, it took until about 10:30 p.m. to restore power.
UPDATE: Power has now been restored to customers affected by the outage in #Winchester, #Osgoode and the surrounding areas. Thank you for your patience as crews worked to get the lights back on. Sign up for outage alerts here: https://t.co/woZihM8ofU pic.twitter.com/8IQJDvEBUQ— Hydro One (@HydroOne) May 24, 2021