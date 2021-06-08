Power restored to 200 homes in Coniston
Greater Sudbury Hydro said early Tuesday evening that power has been restored to all homes.
"Power was restored to all customers affected by this afternoon's thunderstorm-caused outages at approximately 7:20 p.m.," Hydro said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Update No. 1
Greater Sudbury Hydro said early Tuesday evening that power should be restored to affected homes in Coniston by 8 p.m.
"Crews in Coniston have found several trees pushed over by the storm," Hydro said in a news release. "They are working to clear lines in all areas. All 200 customers affected should have their power restored by 8 p.m. this evening."
Original story:
A fallen tree took out a power line Tuesday afternoon, leaving about 200 Greater Sudbury Hydro customers in Coniston without power.
In a tweet, Hydro said crews are on site, but there is no time estimate available yet for when repairs will be completed.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.