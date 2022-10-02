Power restored to 5,000 customers in Ottawa's west end

Power has been restored to more than 5,000 customers in Ottawa's west end on Sunday, after an unexplained outage left customers in the dark for less than an hour.

Hydro Ottawa reported 5,358 customers in the Meadowlands, Woodvale and Chesterton area lost power at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Power was restored less than an hour later.

There is no word on the cause of the outage.