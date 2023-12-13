Power restored to all Royal Windsor Terrace units
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Enwin Utilities reports electricity has been restored to all units at Royal Windsor Terrace after power was knocked out in September.
An unoccupied mini van fell through an electrical vault on Sept. 19 in the alley next to the building.
At the time, 500 customers were left in the dark.
Officials are looking at alternative locations for a permanent transformer, which may be placed on the surface and not underground.
