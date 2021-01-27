Power has been restored to a village near B.C.'s border with Alberta the day after a train derailed nearby.

The Village of Field said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that service was restored at 7 a.m. MT Wednesday: "Yay!"

The village had been relying on a battery-based system for electricity following the outage early Tuesday morning, and had warned residents that BC Hydro said it would take until the next day "at the earliest" to get back on the grid.

The outage was first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and lasted about 29.5 hours.

Power was knocked out in the village about 20 kilometres west of Lake Louise when a grain train derailed west of Field.

CP Rail said crews and equipment were sent to the scene of the derailment, and that no one was injured.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

During the outage, residents were asked to conserve power as much as possible, as it was estimated the battery had just nine hours of capacity.

A Twitter account set up to share updates on power outages in Field suggested the battery was turned on at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, but tweets showed it had "0min(s)" remaining, as of 1:24 p.m. that day.