Power restored to customers in New Sudbury

Power has been restored to all affected customers, the GSU tweeted Monday.

"Thanks for your patience," the tweet said.

"If you are still without power, please call 705-675-7536."

Original story:

There's a major power outage this holiday Monday affecting Greater Sudbury Utilities customers in the New Sudbury area.

The GSU tweeted Monday that 2,630 customers are affected in the areas of Lasalle Boulevard, Madison Avenue, Gary and Joseph streets.

"Crews are on scene," the GSU said late Monday morning.

"We are isolating the problem and getting ready to restore power. There is still no (estimated time of restoration). Thanks for your patience."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.