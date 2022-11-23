Power restored to downtown and central Sault Ste. Marie

Power has been restored in downtown and central parts of Sault Ste. Marie to all but 20 customers just before 1:30 p.m., PUC Services said Wednesday afternoon.

“The outage was caused by a motor vehicle collision,” the PUC said in a statement.”

The outage was reported at 12:29 p.m. Monday. PUC said 2,100 people were originally affected.

Anyone with information on the cause of the outage or other concerns can call the PUC emergency number at 705-759-6555.