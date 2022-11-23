iHeartRadio

Power restored to downtown and central Sault Ste. Marie


image.jpg

Power has been restored in downtown and central parts of Sault Ste. Marie to all but 20 customers just before 1:30 p.m., PUC Services said Wednesday afternoon.

“The outage was caused by a motor vehicle collision,” the PUC said in a statement.”

The outage was reported at 12:29 p.m. Monday. PUC said 2,100 people were originally affected.

Anyone with information on the cause of the outage or other concerns can call the PUC emergency number at 705-759-6555.

12