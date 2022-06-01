Power restored to majority of 14K homes affected by outages in Chatham-Kent after severe storm
Power has been restored to the majority of the 14,000 people in Chatham-Kent who went without after a severe storm caused extensive damage with downed trees and power lines.
According to Entegrus, which distributes electricity throughout the region, nearly 11,000 people were without power in Chatham as of 2:40 p.m. — along with more than 3,000 in Wallaceburg, Merlin, St. Thomas, Strathroy and Bothwell.
As of 7:24 p.m., the majority of affected residents had their power restored, however, there are a few isolated areas that crews are working on, the company added.
"Please remember to stay back at least 33 feet (10 metres) from a downed powerline and report it immediately," a Tweet from Entegrus reads.
Power has been restored to the majority of Chatham Entegrus customers, there are a few isolated sections that our crews are working on. Power to Entegrus customers in Wallaceburg will be restored in approximately 45 minutes. Thank you for your patience during this storm.— Entegrus Inc. (@Entegrus) June 1, 2022
A thunderstorm warning that was issued for Windsor-Essex around 12:30 p.m. was called down about an hour and a half later. A second thunderstorm warning, in effect for Chatham-Kent, was issued around 2 p.m before ending 20 minutes later.
Enwin had reported outages to some homes in Windsor’s Sandwich, Walkerville and Riverside neighbourhoods. But as of 2:45 p.m., Enwin's Outage Map shows power has been restored to most of the affected areas.