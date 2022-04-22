Power restored to majority of customers following outage: Hydro

The majority of customers impacted by a power outage in southern Winnipeg and communities outside the city have had their power restored.

Manitoba Hydro said a subtransmission line tripped just before 10 a.m., and the majority of customers had power back by 11:35 a.m.

However, Hydro crews found a burnt out pole in Sanford, Man.

#mboutage Crews found a burnt pole in Sanford. In order to safely make repairs, we're taking an outage to Sanford and the surrounding area. No estimated time for restoration at the moment. https://t.co/LtIpq7DxXg pic.twitter.com/ZisxmSCTu8

“In order to safely make repairs, we’re taking an outage to Sanford and the surrounding area. No estimated time for restoration at the moment,” Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet.

Bruce Owen with Manitoba Hydro said pole fires are a risk this time of year.

“We’ve got the grime of winter on a lot of our insulators, particularly on roadways. With that rain, if that moisture connects on some insulators, it creates almost like a short circuit. The electricity comes through that insulator, comes to the pole, and creates a fire,” said Owen.