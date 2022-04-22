iHeartRadio

Power restored to majority of customers following outage: Hydro

image.jpg

The majority of customers impacted by a power outage in southern Winnipeg and communities outside the city have had their power restored.

Manitoba Hydro said a subtransmission line tripped just before 10 a.m., and the majority of customers had power back by 11:35 a.m.

However, Hydro crews found a burnt out pole in Sanford, Man.

#mboutage Crews found a burnt pole in Sanford. In order to safely make repairs, we're taking an outage to Sanford and the surrounding area. No estimated time for restoration at the moment. https://t.co/LtIpq7DxXg pic.twitter.com/ZisxmSCTu8

— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 22, 2022

“In order to safely make repairs, we’re taking an outage to Sanford and the surrounding area. No estimated time for restoration at the moment,” Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet.

Bruce Owen with Manitoba Hydro said pole fires are a risk this time of year.

“We’ve got the grime of winter on a lot of our insulators, particularly on roadways. With that rain, if that moisture connects on some insulators, it creates almost like a short circuit. The electricity comes through that insulator, comes to the pole, and creates a fire,” said Owen.

12