Power restored to more than 3K homes, businesses in Mississauga following outage

Power has been restored to thousands of businesses and homes in Mississauga.

Alectra Utilities Corporation announced the outage on social media Thursday just after 1:30 p.m.

The company’s outage map indicated it primarily impacted Rockwood Village, along with parts of Etobicoke and Centennial Park. At the peak of the outage, about 4,260 homes and businesses were affected.

As around of 7 p.m., the power has been fully restored.

All power has now been restored in #Mississauga. If you are still without power please call 1-833-ALECTRA ^pa