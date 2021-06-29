Power restored to more than 7,200 Vancouver Island residents amid heat wave

The power is back on for more than 7,200 BC Hydro customers on the north end of Vancouver Island, after a power outage struck during the height of B.C.'s heat wave.

The power outage started Monday around 3:30 p.m., affecting residents in Port Hardy, Port McNeill and Alert Bay.

Power was restored mid-Tuesday afternoon, according to BC Hydro.

"Our crews completed an aerial patrol at first light and were able to determine the cause of the outage affecting customers in Port Hardy, Port Alice, Alert Bay, and Port McNeill," said BC Hydro in an update on Tuesday morning.

The outages came as B.C. contends with a blistering heat wave. On Vancouver Island, 11 weather records were broken on Monday, though the record-setting temperatures were mostly seen in the Central and South Island.

Heat warnings continue to be posted for parts of the island, including Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island.