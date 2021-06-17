Power restored to most homes impacted by Sask. storm

Nearly all power has been restored to areas affected by Tuesday night’s storm.

Within an hour, three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan — two in the McGee area and one near D’Arcy

Plough winds and hail also barelled through the province, knocking down several power lines.

“All repairs to our infrastructure are now complete,” SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry said.

Power was restored to the Zealandia-Harris area late Wednesday afternoon, according to Cherry.

By 11 p.m. on Wednesday, power was back on for the majority of people affected in the Prince Albert area.

“A few customers who had damage to their house services and required the services of an electrician remained off overnight,” Cherry said.

About one third of SaskPower outages are related to severe weather.