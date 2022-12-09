Power restored to Greater Sudbury's South End

Update #2:

Power has been restored to all affected customers in the south end, Greater Sudbury Hydro said Friday evening at 7 p.m.

"A key transformer was taken out of service as it caught fire which led to other issues," Sudbury Hydro said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience. If Greater Sudbury Hydro customers are still without power, they are urged to call us at 705-675-7536."

Update #1:

Power has been restored to almost all customers in the South End, Greater Sudbury Hydro said Friday afternoon.

"All customers except for some in the Moonglo subdivision are back up and running," Sudbury Hydro said.

"Thank you for your patience."

Original story:

A transformer issue is causing a power outage in the South End area of Sudbury on Friday afternoon, Greater Sudbury Hydro says.

The utility company first reported the outage just after 1 p.m. and no estimated restoration time has been given yet.

It is affecting aproximately 200 customers between Moonrock Avenue and Kelly Lake Road, spokesperson Claude Sharma told CTV News.

Fire crews are assisting hydro workers at the scene on Moonrock Avenue.

More details to come as they become available.