Power restored to nearly 10,000 customers in the Greater Sudbury area

Several brief power outages affecting nearly 10,000 Hydro One customers in the Greater Sudbury area Monday morning have been resolved.

Before 10 a.m., Hydro One briefly reported outages from parts of the valley and west to Dowling and north to Halfway Lake Provincial Park.

It started around 7:25 a.m. in the areas of Rayside, Munster, Cartier, Dowling, Levack, Balfour, Ulster, Cascaden, Hess, Fairbank, Moncrieff, EMO Sudbury, and Snider with 4,317 customers, Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa told CTV News in an email.

"Restoration was staged as we restored power to customers through alternate sources. Power was restored to everyone by 9:32 a.m. Cause was equipment failure. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we restored power," Rosa said.