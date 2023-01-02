Power restored to New Sudbury-area

UPDATE:

In a tweet shortly before 1 p.m., Greater Sudbury Utilities (GSU) said power has been restored to all affected customers in New Sudbury following and outage that began late Monday morning.

Final update: Power has been restored to all affected customers in New Sudbury. Power was interrupted for about 90 minutes as hydro crews had to investigate and re-fuse a switch. Thank you for your patience! If anyone is still affected, please call, 705-675-7536.

In an email, GSU spokesperson, Claude Sharma, told CTV News about 50 customers were affected by the power interruption.

“Power was interrupted for about 90 minutes as hydro crews had to investigate and re-fuse a switch,” said GSU.

The outage affected the area of Agincourt Avenue and Shelley Drive in New Sudbury.

The company directs any customers still experiencing a power outage to call GSU at 705-675-7535.