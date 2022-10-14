Power restored to Sudbury's south end

UPDATE #2:

In a series of tweets, GSU said power has been restored to all customers.

...Restored to all AFFECTED by this outage. Slippy fingers! https://t.co/3SXUpw6GtU

"Power has now been restored to all 1,000 customers affected by today's outage," Watson said in an email to CTV News at about 6:40 p.m.

Still no details on the cause.

UPDATE #1:

"We have been able to restore power to ... some areas however about 250 customers are still off," Watson said in an email to CTV News.

In a series of tweets, GSU said that the cause of the outage is still not determined at this time.

"We are sectionalizing to restore what we can and that should reveal the issue."

Still no estimate for remaining customers to be restored.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Residents in the south end are of Greater Sudbury are without power Friday afternoon, Greater Sudbury Utilities said in a tweet.

Customers on Martindale Road, Southview Drive, Bouchard Street and parts of Lorne Street are affected.

We are aware of a power outage currently affecting customers in the Martindale, Southview and Bouchard area as well as part of Lorne St. Crews have been called an are en route. No Estimate on time of Restoration(ETR). Cause unknown at this time.

GSU's dircector of comminications Wendy Watson told CTV News approximetely 1,000 customers are affected.

“Crews have been called (and) are on route,” the GSU said

“No estimate on time of restoration. Cause unknown at this time.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available.