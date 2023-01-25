Power restored to thousands in East Windsor

Thousands of homes in East Windsor lost power during Wednesday’s winter storm.

Enwin Utilities reported customers in east Riverside, Forest Galde and the Tecumseh Lauzon area have experienced power outages.

The utility company says power has since been restored. Those who are still without are asked to call Enwin.

#ENWINAlert JAN 25, 2023 05:42 PM

Power is Restored in East Riverside. If your power is still out please call 519-255-2727.