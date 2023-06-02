iHeartRadio

Power restored to thousands of customers in Middlesex, Huron, Bruce counties


(Source: Hydro One)

Thousands of hydro customers in southern Ontario have their power back after a major outage on Friday morning.

According to Hydro One, about 27,000 customers were in the dark across Middlesex, Huron and Bruce Counties.

The outage happened after an issue with provider Festival Hydro out of Stratford.

Crews were working on the problem and are trying to connect to an alternate supply.

