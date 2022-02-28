Power restored to thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in the Maples

Power is now restored to thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers who were without power on Monday night in the Maples neighbourhood.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted that thousands of customers in northwest Winnipeg were without power.

The Crown corporation said there was an outage affecting 2,890 customers in the Maples neighbourhood in areas north and south of Leila Avenue.

Hydro said the cause of the outage was an underground fault.

Power was restored just after 10 p.m.

#mboutage We're responding to an outage in north west Winnipeg affecting about 2,890 customers. No estimated time for restoration yet. pic.twitter.com/HZ6w0is20B