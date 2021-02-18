The Keeyask Generating Station officially went into operation on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

According to Manitoba Hydro, the first unit went into service six months ahead of schedule, adding that the project is on course to meet its $8.7 billion budget.

“First power from Keeyask builds on Manitoba Hydro’s enviable position in the low carbon world of the future,” said Jay Grewal, president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro, in a news release.

“Nearly 98 per cent of our electricity is already generated using clean, renewable, and virtually carbon-free hydropower – a huge advantage for our province as North America moves to reduce carbon emissions.

“The energy from Keeyask will help preserve that advantage for decades to come, while also helping to keep electricity rates for Manitoba customers among the lowest on the continent.”

Hydro noted that construction began on the 695-megawatt station, located on the Nelson River in northern Manitoba, in 2014.

Once it is finished, there will be seven units producing an average of 4,400 gigawatt hours of electricity every year, which means it will be the fourth largest generating station in all of Manitoba.

Manitoba Hydro added that the energy produced at the generating station will be incorporated into the Crown corporation’s electric system, and will be used for economic growth and to meet export commitments.

Since construction began on the Keeyask Generating Station, over 27,300 people were hired for the project. Hydro noted that 69 per cent of these hires are Manitoba residents and 39 per cent are Indigenous.

About 600 people are currently working at the site to get the other six units into operation. The six units will be brought into service one-by-one over the next year.

The Keeyask Generating Station is a collaboration between Manitoba Hydro and four partner First Nations, including Tataskweyak Cree Nation, War Lake First Nation, York Factory First Nation and Fox Lake Cree Nation.