Power tools, generators taken during Orangeville store break-in, police say.

Provincial police are investigating after several tools were stolen during a break-in at an electrical supply store in Orangeville on Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business on Riddell Road around 11:30 p.m., where police say when officers arrived, they found "a door to the building had been pried open, and the store ransacked."

An inventory stock showed several items were stolen during the break-in, including two generators, a circular saw, a pressure washer, and various power tools.

Police have no descriptions of the suspects and are asking anyone who may have information about the break-in to call the police.