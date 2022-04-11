Power tools worth $5,000 reported stolen from Chatham storage unit
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $5,000 in power tools were reported stolen from a storage unit.
Officers say sometime between April 8 and April 9 unknown suspects forced their way into a storage unit on Grand Avenue East in Chatham.
Once inside police say the suspects stole several Milwaukee power tools. The total estimated value of the theft was $5,000.
Crime Stoppers is seeking information that can identify the person(s) responsible for this break and enter. If you know who is responsible call 1800-222-8477 with your anonymous information.
If you have any information regarding this or any other crime can call Crime Stoppers at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.
