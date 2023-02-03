Power utilities prepare for peak demand as extreme cold moves in

Power utilities across the Maritimes are preparing for peak demand as extreme cold moves through the region.

“When it gets really cold, like we’re expecting it to be Saturday, we need a lot of energy and we need it fast,” says Shelley Wood of Saint John Energy. “That means we have a lot more requirements in the system to deliver energy to the grid and to our customers.”

“Peak demand is [the] maximum amount of energy we need in a period of time, and that’s going to hit us during that one or two hours of extreme cold we’re going to see tomorrow.”

Wood says Saint John Energy anticipates peak demand will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“We take a number of steps on our end. We forecast when we think the peak will hit and we do things like lowering voltage in a way our customers wouldn’t notice. We also store energy in our Tesla Megapack battery to use during the time of peak demand.”

Nova Scotia Power is preparing for peak demand between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday morning, and later in the day between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“We have procedures in place to manage the grid and make sure it remains stable throughout extreme weather events like this, we have a winter peaking grid,” says Chris Milligan of Nova Scotia Power.

Both utilities are trying to manage consumption against capacity during expected periods of peak demand.

“Fossil fuels are quite expensive these days, so there’s a financial impact on the utility,” says Wood. “But also, it’s really terrible for the environment when we have to fire up those other generation assets.”

Wood says customers can help ease pressure on power grids during peak demand by being mindful of energy use, including a Saturday morning shower.

“Keeping it to five minutes or even taking your shower a little later in the day can make a big difference,” says Wood.

Reducing the use of non-essential appliances can also help, says Milligan.

“That would be things like using a clothes dryer or dishwasher between those hours.”